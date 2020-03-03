Menu
TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

Jessica Lamb
3rd Mar 2020 11:34 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
A TEENAGER has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash where a trail bike and white Holden utility had collided on Warrambool Rd in Ocean Shores about 4.15pm on October 9, 2019.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended and began investigations.

Police were told the unregistered trail bike was being ridden east along Coomburra Crescent when the bike and a Holden utility, travelling south along Warrambool Rd, collided.

The trail bike rider, then aged 16, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were advised yesterday, the boy died on Monday, February 24.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

