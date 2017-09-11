BREAKING: Teenage girl bashed in car park

BASHING: Police responded to reports of a teenage girl being assaulted in the carpark at Kmart Gladstone.

A TEENAGE girl has been taken to Gladstone Hospital with facial injuries after a brutal bashing in the car park of a Gladstone shopping centre.

The girl sustained injuries to her lip and nose in the incident, which occurred around 3.30pm at Kmart at Stocklands.

A witness to the incident described how the girl was set upon by three other girls of around the same age while teenage boys filmed the attack.

"There were three girls getting into the one young girl just here," the witness, who did not wish to be identified, told The Observer.

"There were boys around about the same age, standing up just recording the fight, telling them to get into her and everything.

"Boys were sitting there recording, adults were just watching, it was disgusting to see."

The witness, who was driving in the car park when she spotted the brawl, described how she pulled over and got out of her car in an attempt to stop the attack.

"I beeped at them, and they came over and told me to move my car and were swearing and carry on," she said.

"I (thought) 'No!' so I parked my car and jumped out and actually started pushing them off.

"One of the Kmart ladies came out to help me... they were that confronting, we actually thought one of us was going to get hit."

BASHING: Police inspected the scene of part of the attack underneath the overpass at Kmart Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

The witness described how the bashing continued even after she and the Kmart employee were able to separate the victim from her attackers.

"We got her away and then they'd come over and they'd start hitting her from behind again. It was just disgusting," she said.

"But we ended up getting the numberplate and calling the police because... they all crammed into (one car)."

An ambulance was called to the scene at 3.45pm, and took the victim to hospital shortly afterwards.

Police remained at the car park for a while after that, taking statements from witnesses and inspecting the scene.