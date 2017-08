3.55pm: TWO cars have crashed at the corner of Dawson Hwy and Kirkwood Rd.

Police were called to the scene at Clinton about 3.38pm when reports of a two-vehicle road accident came through.

Queensland Ambulance Services are currently assessing a teenage girl for injuries. It is still unknown whether she will be taken to hospital.

Gladstone police have reportedly finished conducting a primary and secondary search on both cars to ensure the area is safe.

Updates to follow.