The teenager suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Teen flown to hospital after serious horse fall

Holly Cormack
4th Feb 2021 8:22 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 4:06 AM
The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage girl to hospital after she was thrown from a horse in the South Burnett.

The aeromedical crew was tasked to a private property just after 3pm this afternoon.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and the Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic worked with local QAS personnel to treat the rider.

She suffered multiple injuries, including a possible head injury.

The rescue crew flew the girl to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

