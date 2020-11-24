Menu
A Kin Kora teenage boy has been charged in relation to break and enters and vehicle thefts.
BREAKING: Teen charged over burglaries, vehicle thefts

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
24th Nov 2020 1:44 PM
A KIN KORA teenager has been charged in relation to several break-and-enters and vehicle thefts in the region.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman on Tuesday said the 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of wilful damage and possession of a weapon.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the teen was arrested in relation to several break-and-enters in the Kin Kora and New Auckland areas.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

