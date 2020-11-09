Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Police are currently en route to a North Rockhampton property.
Breaking

BREAKING: Teen attacked with hammer in North Rocky

kaitlyn smith
9th Nov 2020 4:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are currently responding to reports of a man armed with a hammer at a North Rockhampton property.

Early reports suggested the man, believed to be in his 40s, allegedly attacked a male youth at the Berserker residence around 2.40pm.

Neighbours reportedly witnessed the incident unfold, calling for assistance a short time later.

It is unclear whether the 14-year-old has sustained any serious injuries.

It is also unknown whether the parties are known to each other.

More to come.

berserker crime hammer attack rockhampton crime rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        Premium Content Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        News Brody David Grewe saw officers activate their lights and sirens but he still failed to stop.

        Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        Premium Content Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        News Stuart McKay’s work will be open for public viewing at Agnes Water soon.

        Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Premium Content Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Property Here are the most expensive homes sold in the Gladstone region this year.

        Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Premium Content Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Crime The 52-year-old man convinced the girl to send sexual images. WARNING: GRAPHIC.