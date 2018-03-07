Menu
A man is in a critical condition after a crash in Glenelg East.
Crime

BREAKING: Surprise licence check uncovers huge drug haul

Sarah Steger
by
7th Mar 2018 12:38 PM

A MAN driving along the Bruce Highway with more than 200g of drugs on him was arrested overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said the man was randomly stopped by police in the Miriam Vale area late last night.

He said police found a small amount of drugs "to start with" but later found more than 120g of methamphetamine and 80g of cocaine in the driver's bag.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said the large quantity of illegal drugs was "a more decent amount than he had seen in a while".

A police forensic team will be conducting a more extensive search of the vehicle at the Calliope holding yard this afternoon.

The man was arrested late last night and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Updates to follow.

cocaine crime drug bust drugs gladstonecrime methamphetamine police
Gladstone Observer
