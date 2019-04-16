BREAKING: Suns and coach part ways, but positivity goes on

Mudcrabs Ricky McClure and Swans Alexander Stevenson.A grade AFL - Gladstone Mudcrabs vs Yeppoon Swans.

AUSSIE RULES: Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns head coach John Terrick will no longer coach the A-grade side.

It is understood it was a club committee decision for Terrick to not continue as coach.

Assistant playing-coach Ricky McClure will step up into the role.

Ricky McClure is now the Suns' A-grade coach. Nick Kossatch GLA270518ROATI

McClure said he looks forward to the challenge.

Suns have lost the first two games of the AFL Capricornia season, but showed promising signs against Rockhampton Brothers and Glenmore Bulls.

"I'm excited by the challenge and the guys that we have," McClure said.

"It's a sensitive time at the club."

Terrick, known affectionately as Nugget, started at the Suns (formerly Gladstone Mudcrabs) back in 1981.

Ricky McClure in action for the then Gladstone Mudcrabs. Mike Richards GLA040817AAFL

"I'm pretty excited to be involved with them," Terrick said when interviewed by The Observer back in December.

It has been an exciting off-season for the newly rebranded Suns with a number of new sponsors and new guernsey design and alignment with the Gold Coast Suns AFL club.

Club president Joe Walsh and Terrick could not be contacted this morning.

Gladstone Suns travel to Yeppoon to take on the reigning premiers on Saturday, April 27.