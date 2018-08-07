UPDATED: Two teens arrested for crashing stolen car, fleeing

UPDATED 10.32AM: POLICE have arrested two juveniles aged 14 and 17 and are transporting them to Gladstone base hospital.

Police confirmed that the female and male teenager complained of crash injuries when police took them in custody.

EARLIER 9.36AM: POLICE are towing the stolen vehicle crashed on the side of the road at Iveragh and are still searching for the reckless thieves believed to be in their early teens.

EARLIER 9.07AM: A STOLEN vehicle from Bundaberg has swerved erratically across Gladstone roads at high speeds this morning before crashing at Iveragh.

Police are investigating the crash which happened just after 8am with reports that two people stole the vehicle earlier this morning in Kepnock before taking it for a joy ride heading north on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed the car was seen driving dangerously around Tanmum Sands and Boyne Island before crashing near Rodds Bay Rd.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said ambulance were unable to assist as the occupants in the vehicle had fled and hitch hiked.

"Both air bags in the vehicle had been deployed and it is believed the occupants were picked up by another vehicle from the scene," she said.

"A number of witnesses have reported being pushed off the road by the car which over took them on solid white lines."

Fireys are on scene to move the vehicle and make the area safe.