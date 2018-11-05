EXCLUSIVE: State Govt approves Hummock Hill resort

Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort.

EXCLUSIVE: THE State Government will today announce the approval of a $1.2-billion tourism project, overturning a decision made by Gladstone Regional Council.

The Coordinator-General has given the go-ahead to Hummock Hill Island Resort, subject to 45 conditions.

The application for the 465ha master plan resort, which would provide accommodation for 2700 people, was rejected by the Gladstone Regional Council in May.

Council found 17 grounds for refusal, six of which were in relation to environmental concerns.

Developers Eaton Place applied for the decision to be reviewed in the Planning and Environment Court, and today the State Government will reveal the project was approved by the Coordinator-General.

The review found the project, 30km south of Gladstone, would bring significant social and economic benefits.

The approval is subject to strict conditions, including that the developer provides the infrastructure needed for the development and construction starts in two years.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the project was a huge vote of confidence for Gladstone.

PARADISE: Hummock Hill Island is located about an hours drive south of Gladstone. EIS

"We have stepped in, listened and acted for jobs and economic prosperity in the Gladstone region," Mr Dick said.

"This $1.2-billion project will support 190 construction jobs per year over 17 years, and will deliver a tourism boom for the Gladstone region, supporting up to 700 ongoing operational jobs.

"By using his legislative step-in powers, the Coordinator-General has ensured the project can go ahead."

The proposal is set to deliver an integrated, master-planned resort on Hummock Hill Island in Rodds Bay.

Pacificus Tourism Project is moving forward with its plans to build a resort near on the beachfront at Hummock HIll Island, 30km south of Gladstone. Pacificus Tourism Project

"Plans include tourist accommodation, holiday units and camping grounds for about 2700 people, and potential permanent housing up to a maximum of 30 per cent," Mr Dick said.

"There will be commercial and retail outlets ... and recreation facilities including a boat ramp, cultural centre and an 18-hole golf course, and a bridge to the mainland."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the developer made a strong commitment to start early construction work in 2020.

MINISTER'S CALL: Cameron Dick and Richard Austin with a map of the proposed development on Hummock Hill, pictured in Gladstone in June this year. Greg Bray

The council made a submission to the Coordinator General with 26 recommendations, 22 of which have been incorporated into the conditions of the approval.

"This is a great outcome for the people of Gladstone - one which secures long-term jobs and more tourism dollars," Mr Butcher said.

Mr Dick said the proponent would provide all the infrastructure needed to service the development, at no cost to the state or ratepayer

In relation to step-ins, the Coordinator-General's approval - and associated conditions - is final. In May last year it was declared a "prescribed project" by the Queensland Government, which gave the Coordinator-General power to overturn any decision made by council.