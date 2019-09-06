REFUGE FOR RESIDENTS: Accommodation offered in Warwick

SMOKE SIGHTED: Smoke from the Amiens fire is visible from the Stanthorpe town centre.

SMOKE SIGHTED: Smoke from the Amiens fire is visible from the Stanthorpe town centre. Samantha Wantling

UPDATE 8.10PM: SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has offered accommodation to those who have evacuated to Warwick.

Please contact 1300 697 372 and council will assist in facilitating those in need.

Council also reminded residents that the evacuation centre is the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Talc Street, Stanthorpe.

UPDATE 7.35PM: QFES has warned residents conditions are getting worse at Applethorpe and have advised everyone in the area to leave now.

Those without a bushfire plan are being urged to evacuate now and those with a bushfire plan should follow it immediately.

At 7.15pm, QFES reported there was a large and fast-moving fire burning near Texas Rd and the New England Highway.

It is reportedly travelling in a north-easterly direction towards the New England Highway between Caves Rd, Spiller Lane, Old Caves Rd and Mayfair Lane.

It is expected to impact this area in the next two hours.

QFES warned this fire could have a significant impact on the community.

UPDATE 7.05PM: FIRES threaten homes and businesses across the Southern Downs, as 11 fire crews desperately work to contain the blaze at Stanthorpe.

Aircraft have been spotted assisting in the area but a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have no further information on their involvement.

A power plant has reportedly been affected by the fire and Ergon Energy has shut it down amid safety concerns, leaving more than 5000 homes without power.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has advised that animals can be moved to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds at 8-11 High Street, Stanthorpe. The caretaker has been alerted and the showgrounds are open.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said there are many police working in the area to assist the fire service.

UPDATE 6.10PM: APPLETHORPE residents should prepare to leave the area as the bushfire in the Stanthorpe area is moving quickly.

The large and fast moving fire is now expected to impact the New England Highway, from Texas Road to the Applethorpe Township, including Passmore Road, Caves Road, Old Caves Road, Mayfair Lane and Spiller Lane.

QFES ask residents to be ready to follow their Bushfire Survival Plan or prepare to leave the area soon.

Multiple crews are on site trying to contain the fire.

UPDATE 5.30PM: THERE is an emergency warning for the Amiens fire fast approaching Stanthorpe.

QFES reports people in the area are in immediate danger and must now seek shelter to survive.

Firefighters are now unable to prevent the dangerous fire from advancing and it poses a threat to all lives directly in its path.

It is too late to leave the area as driving now would be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.

Those who have evacuated are urged not to return.

The fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

It is expected to impact Nelson Crescent, McLeod Court and Michelle Road (in Happy Valley).

Residents are advised to be aware that power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by thick smoke and embers, which will reduce visibility and air quality. As the fire approaches, it will become difficult for you to see, hear, and breathe. You will experience intense heat, darkness, and loud noise.

An evacuation centre is open at Stanthorpe Fitness Centre, however driving now would be extremely dangerous.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

UPDATE 5.20PM: STANTHORPE and Amiens residents are urged to leave the area now.

The QFES updated the bushfire warning to 'WATCH AND ACT' as the large, uncontrolled fire travels fast from along Plant Lane east towards Glenlyon Dr.

The fire has come within 20 metres of homes.

Those seeking to evacuate should head east on Amiens Rd towards Stanthorpe.

People in the Stanthorpe area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat or in a life-threatening situation.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

. Secure your pets for safe transport.

. Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

. Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

UPDATE 4.30PM: A FIRE stretching 20 metres along the riverbank at Parker St in Warwick has been contained.

According to a QFES spokeswoman one crew attended the scene and is now finishing up.

Eight crews continue to battle the blaze at Amiens.

UPDATE 4.15PM: A VEGETATION fire has been reported on Parker St in Warwick.

One crew arrived at the scene at 4.10pm.

Further information to come.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, the fire at Amiens continues to burn out of control and there are multiple fire crews on scene.

UPDATE 4PM: THE fire warning at Amiens has been upgraded to 'WATCH AND ACT', according to the QFES.

A large and fast moving fire is travelling from Plant Ln and Amiens Rd, heading east towards Jimmy Mann Rd, Glenlyon Dr, Mcleod Crt, Nelson Crsc and Amiens Rd.

The fire is likely to impact Glenlyon Drive, Happy Valley and the Stanthorpe Racecourse.

Residents are advised to prepare to leave as the situation could get worse quickly.

A spokeswoman for the QFES said residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan and if they do not have a plan, they should be ready to leave the area.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

The fire on the New England Hwy at Tenterfield has blocked the highway in both directions.

The structure on fire is reported to be a catholic school.

An additional Tenterfield fire is burning out of control in the Mount Mackenzie Road area and is heading South.

Residents in this area are advised it is too late to leave and should seek shelter and protect themselves from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call 000 immediately.

UPDATE AT 3.30PM: REPORTS of a fire at Applethorpe have been linked to the fire reported at Amiens.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, a fire is burning in the vicinity of Plant Ln.

Residents are advised they may be affected by smoke and reduced air quality.

Three crews are attending a structural fire further south in Tenterfield, with another four crews en route.

QFES was called at 2.50pm.

Two crew members wearing breathing apparatus are currently investigating the structure.

EARLIER: VEGETATION fires have been reported in two locations on the Southern Downs this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a fire at the corner of Amiens Rd and Bapaume Rd in Amiens at 2.35pm.

The bushfire warning in this location is 'advice' and encourages residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

Two crews are en route to the scene and no further information is available at this time.

Another vegetation fire is blazing at Wallangarra.

One crew was called out to Wallangarra at 2.10pm but attended the scene only briefly before leaving at 2.35pm.

Two further crews were called back at 2.20pm and are currently en route.

Further details to come.