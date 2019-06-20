Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARREST MADE: Jake Steere is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital.
ARREST MADE: Jake Steere is in a stable condition at Rockhampton Hospital. Contributed ROK251116rhsformal28
News

BREAKING: Stabbing suspect arrested

Meg Bolton
by
20th Jun 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing of young Rockhampton man, Jake Steere, which happened on Tuesday.

Jake was stabbed at Jessie St, The Range, after allegedly being followed by the perpetrators.

When police arrived on the scene they applied first aid to the 20 year-old man had suffered puncture wounds to the chest and an injury to his temple.

Family gives update on stabbing victim Jake Steere

Police say the man arrested is cooperating with their investigation and is being held in police custody.

More information will be made available as it comes to hand.

police rockhampton stabbing tmb crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    premium_icon Mum's relief as safety upgrades finally promised for school

    News AGNES Water State School students will finally get a Stop and Go zone, more than two years after a young girl was hit by a bus and left permanently disabled.

    Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    premium_icon Students threaten protest after popular teacher sacked

    News 'Swept under the rug': Gladstone teacher 'sacked for speaking up'

    'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    premium_icon 'Mortified': Motorist had few drinks before Boyne crash

    News Court hears man was under influence during round-a-bout crash

    'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    premium_icon 'I'm aiming for 300': Gladstone's blood donors thanked

    News Gladstone donors donated 7148 times and helped 21,444 patients