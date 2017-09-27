Spinnaker Park Beach closed after croc sighting

Spinnaker Park Beach has been closed until further notice due to a crocodile sighting in the area.

SPINNAKER Park Beach has been closed until further notice due to a crocodile sighting in the area.

Gladstone Ports Corporation was advised about 3pm today a crocodile had been spotted at Auckland Point wharf.

It is believed the crocodile was first seen about one hour prior to the beach closure.

About two hours ago, a member of the public shared two photos her husband took after sighting the submerged animal.

Her post in a public Facebook community discussion group said the croc was "in the Gladstone Harbour."

Updates to follow.