Emergency crews work with business to control blaze

Emergency services were called to a fire near QAL this afternoon. Glen Porteous

UPDATE 5.50pm:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews worked with Queensland Alumina Limited to control a vegetation fire which broke out this afternoon.

The fire, which was near Yaralla St, sent smoke billowing throughout Barney Point and surrounding suburbs shortly after 4.30pm.

A QFES spokesman said one crew left the scene at 5.10pm after the fire was under control.

The crew worked with QAL's emergency response team to gain access to the fire.

The initial report stated the fire was the size of about half a football field and crews said when they were in the area there was lots of smoke.

Earlier 4.45pm:

LARGE amounts of smoke can be seen billowing from Barney Point as emergency services work to extinguish a vegetation fire.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to bring the vegetation fire under control.

The fire was reported around 4.30pm.

A QFES spokesman said it was an "uncontrolled fire" and part of it was located in an inaccessible area because it was in the mangroves.

He said fire crews were looking for another entry point to get to the fire to put it out.