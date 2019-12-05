BREAKING: Seven people exposed to acid at chemical site

Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Aden Stokes
Tegan Annett
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Dec 2019 12:43 PM | Updated: 1:35 PM
UPDATE 1.35pm: SEVEN people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after they were exposed to hydrochloric acid at Orica Yarwun this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said seven people, all in a stable condition, were taken to hospital for observation. 

He said several of them were experiencing minor symptoms such as nausea and an itchy throat. 

Initial reports suggested there were six people involved. 

An Orica Yarwun spokesman confirmed a leak of hydrochloric acid had occurred within a bund at the site late this morning. 

"The site activated its emergency response and all safety protocols have been followed," he said. 

"A small number of workers have been sent to the local hospital for monitoring. We will keep stakeholders informed."

Earlier 12.43pm: 

PARAMEDICS are racing to a chemical site in Gladstone after reports of six people being exposed to hydrochloric acid.

About 12.35pm, paramedics were called to the Orica Yarwun chemical site, Gladstone, after reports of the exposure.

Initial reports indicate the six people exposed are mobile but have not been decontaminated.

More to come.

gladstone hydrochloric acid orica yarwun queensland ambulance service tmbbreaking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

