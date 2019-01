Police and Ambulance officers have responded to a single vehicle rollover.

Police and Ambulance officers have responded to a single vehicle rollover. Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY services have been called to a single vehicle rollover on the Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd.

The accident occurred near the Aldoga industrial development area at 4.30pm.

The car is reported to have come to a rest on a fence and the single male occupant is out of the vehicle and has minor head injuries.