BREAKING: Car crashes into tree in Calliope

Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.

UPDATE 8.03AM:

QUEENSLAND Police have advised motorists to avoid Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd following a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.

UPDATE 7.50AM:

EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car has allegedly crashed into a tree on Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews are on scene.

7.40AM:

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews were called to Moore Rd at 7.26am.

