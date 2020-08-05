BREAKING: Car crashes into tree in Calliope
UPDATE 8.03AM:
QUEENSLAND Police have advised motorists to avoid Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd following a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.
More to come.
UPDATE 7.50AM:
EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a single-vehicle crash in Calliope.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car has allegedly crashed into a tree on Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews are on scene.
More to come.
7.40AM:
EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews were called to Moore Rd at 7.26am.
More to come.