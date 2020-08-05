Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.
Emergency services are responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.
News

BREAKING: Car crashes into tree in Calliope

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Aug 2020 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.03AM: 

QUEENSLAND Police have advised motorists to avoid Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd following a single-vehicle crash in Calliope. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 7.50AM: 

EMERGENCY services are currently on scene to a single-vehicle crash in Calliope. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a car has allegedly crashed into a tree on Gladstone-Monto Rd and Moore Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews are on scene. 

More to come. 

7.40AM:

EMERGENCY services are currently responding to reports of a single vehicle crash in Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said multiple crews were called to Moore Rd at 7.26am.

More to come.

calliope crash qas
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Tuesday, August 4.

        • 5th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
        New $42 million Gladstone facility opens today

        premium_icon New $42 million Gladstone facility opens today

        Health “Care is delivered in a streamlined, contemporary and built-for-purpose facility,”...

        Sex toy thief caught with $4k worth of meth

        premium_icon Sex toy thief caught with $4k worth of meth

        Crime The man was caught on CCTV placing a vibrating egg down his pants.

        Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        premium_icon Pub chat: Iconic Miriam Vale Hotel going strong 130 years on

        News The hotel was established before the railway and the post office in Miriam Vale.