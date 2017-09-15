BREAKING: Shed blaze triggers explosions

AT LEAST three fire and emergency crews responded to reports of a structure fire at Lowmead.

Firies were called about a shed engulfed in flames at 10.50am.

The first crew arrived at the scene on Lowmead Rd to find explosions coming from the shed blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokeswoman said the fire has been contained to the lone structure and that no information suggests properties are at risk.

Two more fire units are en route to the scene near John Clifford Way.

Ergon Energy has been advised of the incident.

Updates to follow.