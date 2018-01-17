UPDATE: Tannum beach reopened after 'tiger shark' sighting

UPDATE |

TANNUM Sands beach has been reopened after the sighting of a tiger shark earlier this afternoon.

#OPEN Lifeguards have reopened the beach at #TannumSands after the earlier shark sighting 🏖️🏊‍♀️🏖️ Always remember to #swimbetweentheflags pic.twitter.com/Dz4gJtpo3B — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) January 17, 2018

12.30pm |

A THREE-metre-long tiger shark was spotted by two 17-year-old lifeguards at Tannum Sands Beach this morning.

Mitchell Haigh and Riley Deakin told The Observer they were both near the flags when they first spotted the shark.

Paddling on his board in the water, Mitchell saw it first, but the shark was visible all the way from the beach too, where Deakin was standing.

The young lifeguards said the shark was "bigger than the board" and led to the evacuation of 18-20 people from the water.

Tannum Sands beach was closed due to a tiger shark sighting on Wednesday. Tegan Annett

They said all beachgoers seemed "reasonably calm" and did not appear to be too worried by the spotting.

A Surf Lifesaving Queensland spokesman said the beach will be closed for the next hour, at which time the situation would be reassessed.

He said the shark has not been spotted since the initial sighting, 30m-5m offshore between the flags, and suspected it was just swimming through.

12.10pm |

TANNUM Sands Beach has been closed by lifequards after a shark was spotted swimming nearby.

At 12.05pm Surf Lifesaving Queensland posted about the sighting on social media.

#SHARK Lifeguards have closed #TannumSands Beach due to a shark sighting 🦈 Please stay out of the water. pic.twitter.com/OvJgsUU1oT — Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) January 17, 2018

The alert is advising all beachgoers to stay out of the water until told otherwise.

Sure Lifesaving Queensland has been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.