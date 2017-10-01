BREAKING: Severe weather warning issued for Gladstone region

HEAVY RAINFALL: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for a large part of the Gladstone region.

11.46PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for a large part of the Gladstone region.

The weather warning is for heavy rainfall and applies to the southern half of the Gladstone region, including Miriam Vale, Agnes Water and the Boyne Valley.

Heavy rainfall, possibly leading to flash flooding, is forecast over the large area, which also extends almost as far west as Emerald and Roma, and as far south as Gympie and Cherbourg.

Six-hour rainfall totals of 90mm to 120mm are possible, with isolated heavier falls up to 160mm also possible.

Castle Creek Alert, near Theodore, received 89mm in the six hours up to 10.50pm tonight.

Technical talk:

An upper trough over south west Queensland is forecast to intensify tonight and shift east into the southern interior over the course of Monday, according to the Bureau.

This is expected to combine with an inland trough through the central interior and another, slower-moving coastal trough over the Capricornia waters.

That coastal trough is forecast to deepen, possibly into a low pressure system, and drift south into Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast Waters over the course of Monday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Keep clear of creeks and storm water drains.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next severe weather warning update is set to be issued at 5am tomorrow.