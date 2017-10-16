BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gladstone region

SEVERE WEATHER: Jesse Miles took this picture of a storm at Seventeen Seventy in 2014.

SEVERE WEATHER: Jesse Miles took this picture of a storm at Seventeen Seventy in 2014.

1.50PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

The warning was issued at 12.51pm and applies to several locations across the Gladstone region, including Seventeen Seventy, Agnes Water and Miriam Vale.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours, according to the Bureau.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of the possibility of heavy rainfall this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

For thunderstorms, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued at about 3.55pm.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling for Tuesday, October 17. Bureau of Meteorology

The downpour is set to add to the huge amount of rain that has fallen on the Bundaberg Region over the last several days.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management spokesman David Batt says the council is asking people to be alert, but not alarmed.

"It's just good soaking rain for the region - fantastic to keep everything green but the main issue will be on our roads," he said.

"There will be water over the local roads during this event... so follow the media, follow the bureau and check council's website as well."

Disaster management support officer Acting Senior Sergeant Russell Williams said all drivers need to drive to the conditions, if it's flooded, forget it.

"Our emergency services are predominantly in these situations put to the test and are very, very busy for a range of issues," he said.

"The last thing we want is to be out and about rescuing people from flooded waterways when there's no necessity for it.

"They can be fatal, that's the extreme of course, but bringing it back to the other end of the spectrum means they could incur fines or car impoundment."