27°
News

BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gladstone region

SEVERE WEATHER: Jesse Miles took this picture of a storm at Seventeen Seventy in 2014.
SEVERE WEATHER: Jesse Miles took this picture of a storm at Seventeen Seventy in 2014.
Andrew Thorpe
Mikayla Haupt
by and

1.50PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

The warning was issued at 12.51pm and applies to several locations across the Gladstone region, including Seventeen Seventy, Agnes Water and Miriam Vale.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours, according to the Bureau.

 

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of the possibility of heavy rainfall this afternoon.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of the possibility of heavy rainfall this afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

 

For thunderstorms, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued at about 3.55pm.

 

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling for Tuesday, October 17.
Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling for Tuesday, October 17. Bureau of Meteorology

 

The downpour is set to add to the huge amount of rain that has fallen on the Bundaberg Region over the last several days.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management spokesman David Batt says the council is asking people to be alert, but not alarmed.

"It's just good soaking rain for the region - fantastic to keep everything green but the main issue will be on our roads," he said.

"There will be water over the local roads during this event... so follow the media, follow the bureau and check council's website as well."

Disaster management support officer Acting Senior Sergeant Russell Williams said all drivers need to drive to the conditions, if it's flooded, forget it.

"Our emergency services are predominantly in these situations put to the test and are very, very busy for a range of issues," he said.

"The last thing we want is to be out and about rescuing people from flooded waterways when there's no necessity for it.

"They can be fatal, that's the extreme of course, but bringing it back to the other end of the spectrum means they could incur fines or car impoundment."

Related Items

Topics:  bureau of meteorology miriam vale seventeen seventy severe thunderstorm warning

Gladstone Observer
68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

68 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of opportunities for those seeking work in our region.

NO VACANCIES: LGAQ conference has Gladstone booked out

Quest Gladstone Serviced Apartments at the corner of Bramston and Hanson Road.

Noticed the extra suits in town today?

UPDATE: Fire crews give all clear to South Gladstone facility

ATMOSPHERIC TESTING: Work is currently being done at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant.

Fire fighters in breathing apparatus spotted at plant.

Why these 'tin bowls' have been spotted around Gladstone

The Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation have set up these air quality testing kits at various locations at Curtis Island and Gladstone for Shell's QGC major shutdown, which is expected to cause increased flaring.

These tin bowls are in Gladstone for an important reason.

Local Partners