BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gladstone region

1.50PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.
The warning was issued at 12.51pm and applies to several locations across the Gladstone region, including Seventeen Seventy, Agnes Water and Miriam Vale.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours, according to the Bureau.
For thunderstorms, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees
- Secure loose outdoor items
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued at about 3.55pm.
The downpour is set to add to the huge amount of rain that has fallen on the Bundaberg Region over the last several days.
Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management spokesman David Batt says the council is asking people to be alert, but not alarmed.
"It's just good soaking rain for the region - fantastic to keep everything green but the main issue will be on our roads," he said.
"There will be water over the local roads during this event... so follow the media, follow the bureau and check council's website as well."
Disaster management support officer Acting Senior Sergeant Russell Williams said all drivers need to drive to the conditions, if it's flooded, forget it.
"Our emergency services are predominantly in these situations put to the test and are very, very busy for a range of issues," he said.
"The last thing we want is to be out and about rescuing people from flooded waterways when there's no necessity for it.
"They can be fatal, that's the extreme of course, but bringing it back to the other end of the spectrum means they could incur fines or car impoundment."