WARNING: A severe thunderstorm has been issued.
BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for CQ

Melanie Plane
8th Feb 2021 2:03 PM
A severe storm warning has been issued for Central Queensland for Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a south-easterly wind surge was triggering thunderstorms about the Capricornia region.

"Slow moving, heavy thunderstorms in a moist and unstable air mass about the northeast of the state," the bureau said in a warning just before 2pm.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in the Capricornia and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

"Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Marlborough, Byfield, Calliope, Miriam Vale, Mount Morgan and Seventeen Seventy.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

