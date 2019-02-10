UPDATE: Region out of the firing line for severe storm
4.20PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued at 3.19pm.
EARLIER: THERE are reports of a storm system moving towards the Mount Larcom area.
A warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology said the township should expect damaging winds, but possible heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hailstones could also occur.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
The Bureau's next advisory is due to be issued by 6.20 pm.
This is a breaking news event, more to come.