Mount Larcom could expect a severe storm in the next few minutes.
Weather

UPDATE: Region out of the firing line for severe storm

Mark Zita
by
10th Feb 2019 3:27 PM | Updated: 4:20 PM

4.20PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued at 3.19pm.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a storm system moving towards the Mount Larcom area.

A warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology said the township should expect damaging winds, but possible heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hailstones could also occur.

WEATHER WARNING: Possible storms are expected for the Capricornia Region.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Bureau's next advisory is due to be issued by 6.20 pm.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

bureau of meteorology gladstone region severe storm
Gladstone Observer

