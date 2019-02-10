UPDATE: Region out of the firing line for severe storm

Mount Larcom could expect a severe storm in the next few minutes.

4.20PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued at 3.19pm.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a storm system moving towards the Mount Larcom area.

A warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology said the township should expect damaging winds, but possible heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hailstones could also occur.

WEATHER WARNING: Possible storms are expected for the Capricornia Region. Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Bureau's next advisory is due to be issued by 6.20 pm.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.