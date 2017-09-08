28°
UPDATE: Servo reopened after emergency evac, 'gas leak'

Sarah Steger
9.40am: FIRE units have finished conducting atmospheric testing at United Service Station after a triple 000 call reported a car was leaking gas.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew responded to the call from South Gladstone at 9am. All staff and customers were evacuated from the servo.

About 10 minutes later, firiess determined the scene was safe and reopened the area to staff members and the public.

The cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

9.10am: A SERVICE Station at South Gladstone has been evacuated after reports of a vehicle leaking gas came in this morning.

Gladstone police and firefighters are currently at United Service Station at French St, conducting their initial investigations.

All customers and staff are out of the building.

The water pipe at the station has reportedly been shut down.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer
