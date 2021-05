Paramedics have responded to a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Two people are feared to have suffered serious injuries and a third victim remains in a stable condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash near the Glenprairie Bypass Road intersection at Marlborough at 8.32am on April 13.

Queensland Police are on scene.

More to come...