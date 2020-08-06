Menu
Emergency services are on their way to a three-vehicle truck crash in Miriam Vale.
ROLLING: Two men in hospital after three truck crash on hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Aug 2020 8:47 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
10.15AM: 

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service spokesman said two men have been taken to hospital. 

He said a man in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury. 

He said both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

This marks the second crash on the Bruce Hwy in 12 hours, following a four-vehicle crash overnight in Lowmead. 

More to come. 

9.08AM: 

TWO men have been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Miriam Vale this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male in his 50s had lower leg injuries, and another man had a head injury. 

She said both men are stable. 

Paramedics are still on scene. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are directing traffic around the incident. 

More to come.

8.41AM:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a three-vehicle truck crash in Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bruce Hwy at 8.20am.

She said the crash was north of the previous crash which happened last night.

More to come.

