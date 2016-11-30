BREAKING: 'Struggled': Second CBD business bites the dust

THE second Goondoon St business this week to close their doors indefinitely was unique to the region.

Gallery 67, which opened in 2014, announced today that as the business was struggling in the tough times, it will no longer be a part of Gladstone's main street.

RESTAURANT OPENS TODAY | New exciting restaurant opens at Gladstone's Night Owl centre



The closure of Gallery 67 comes after iconic Gladstone business, Chattin Cafe, announced yesterday they were closing today.

The closure was due to the owners' daughter being unwell and in hospital, with the owners finding it difficult to juggle the two.

Owners of chattin Cafe will close their business by the end of today. Dylan Suska GLA190416CAFE

However, Gallery 67 owner Marion Hughes hasn't yet waved the white flag, and will continue to sell her artworks on her website, and will continue to hold art classes at other venues.



"We have struggled here to provide a pleasant place to display local and national art and offer classes and workshops with some very renowned guest artists over the last two-and- a-half years," Ms Hughes said.



"But (I) have found the support locally, is not enough."



a piece created by Marion Hughes

For one final hoorah, Ms Hughes has promised a 20-50% sale on selected artworks, with the gallery remaining open until December 30.



To get in touch, phone Marion or email mjmhughes@live.com.au or visit the Facebook page, Gladstone Art Workshops and Classes.









