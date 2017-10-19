BREAKING: Driver to be airlifted to hospital from 1770

9.40am: ONE man has been taken to Seventeen Seventy in an ambulance after he suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash.

The driver's seat belt was pulled tightly across his neck when his vehicle crashed and rolled into a ditch at Round Hill this morning.

Once he arrives at Seventeen Seventy, the Maroochydore RACQ Life Flight Rescue Helicopter will transport the patient to hospital.

8.50am: BYSTANDERS have aided paramedics in removing a driver from a vehicle that crashed into a ditch this morning.

About 8.32am Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a crash at Round Hill Rd near the Deepwater Laundry Service. The incident left the car lying on its side and the driver of the car trapped inside.

Initial reports suggest the driver's seat belt was positioned tightly across their neck while QAS were en route.

"We believe the patient has suffered injuries but we don't know the extent of them yet," a spokeswoman said.

A query into whether or not a helicopter is available has been made.

"We're not sure at this point whether this is because it's be more practical given the remoteness of Baffle Creek, or because of flooding in surrounding areas, or because of the patient's injuries," the QAS spokeswoman said.

Updates to follow.