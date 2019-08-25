BREAKING: Search for truck driver involved in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

POLICE have ramped up their search for the driver of a truck involved in an alleged hit and run crash on the Bruce Highway north of Kuttabul on Friday.

Calen police are appealing for witnesses after a B-Double truck collided with a white Kia Sportage station wagon travelling south.

Police said at about 6.10pm, the Sportage attempted to overtake the truck in the overtaking lanes.

At this time, the truck has merged into the overtaking lane, colliding with the Sportage.

The white Kia Sportage station wagon involved in Friday's crash. Police are searching for the driver of a B-Double truck Supplied

The station wagon spun out of control and crossed into the northbound lanes before it was run off the road and came to rest in a grass area beside the roadway.

The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon, a 70-year-old Karumba man, was not injured.

The driver of the B-Double truck allegedly failed to stop and continued south on the highway heading towards Mackay.

The B-Double is described as having a large white tanker on the rear trailer.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant dash cam vision to contact them via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.