BREAKING: Search for missing men after fishing trawler flips at 1770

A search and rescue operation is underway for the crew of a vessel which overturned near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy last night.

About 7.30pm, the fishing trawler overturned with the vessel sinking about midnight.

A crewman onboard the vessel was located floating in the water about 7am by a passing boat.

An extensive air and water search is underway to locate six men who remain outstanding.

Resources involved in the search include the Rescue 500 helicopter and Rescue 300 helicopter, Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing man.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

