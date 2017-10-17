BREAKING: Search for missing men after fishing trawler flips at 1770

A search and rescue operation is underway for the crew of a vessel which overturned near Middle Island, north of Seventeen Seventy last night.

About 7.30pm, the fishing trawler overturned with the vessel sinking about midnight.

A crewman onboard the vessel was located floating in the water about 7am by a passing boat.

An extensive air and water search is underway to locate six men who remain outstanding.

Resources involved in the search include the Rescue 500 helicopter and Rescue 300 helicopter, Water Police, VMR and a number of other vessels.

Police are appealing to boat users in the area to be on the lookout for the missing man.

