A Holden Colorado collided with a Nissan XTrail shortly after 1pm in West Gladstone.
Breaking

BREAKING: Search for driver after cars crash outside school

Gregory Bray
by
28th May 2018 1:31 PM

POLICE officers are searching for the driver who was involved in a car crash near West Gladstone Primary School this afternoon.

The two-car crash on Breslin St near the Boles St intersection was reported to police at 1.14pm.

It involved a Nissan XTrail and a Holden ute.

Police is searching for the Holden ute and the driver.

No one was injured in the accident.

It is the second car accident emergency services have responded to today, after two cars crashed on Auckland St around 10am.

