A scrap metal fire at Callemondah is pushing dark smoke into the skies near Gladstone. Photo Liana Walker.

TWO fire crews are on scene and two more are on their way to a fire which has sent a large plume of black smoke into the skies near Gladstone.

Fire-fighters were called to the scene at Bensted Rd, Callemondah, shortly after 11am to a large scrap metal fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it was believed there was some machinery equipment involved.

Police are also on scene.

More to come.