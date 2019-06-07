Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One dead following single vehicle roll-over.
One dead following single vehicle roll-over. Matt Collins
News

BREAKING: Another fatal crash after rollover

Claudia Williams
Molly Hancock
by and
7th Jun 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been killed in yet another fatal crash in the Kingaroy region.

It's the latest tragedy in a string of fatal crashes that have rocked the tight-knit community including the horrifying deaths of a mother and her four small children.

The person, believed to be the driver, was killed after the vehicle rolled over today at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Cobby Rd at Glan Devon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a vehicle was on its roof when a crew arrived at the scene at 1pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More to come.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
burnett highway burnett highway roll-over glan devon nanango nanango crash roll over
South Burnett

Top Stories

    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Here's six things to do to keep the whole family occupied this weekend

    Prehistoric invasion at the Gladstone Show

    premium_icon Prehistoric invasion at the Gladstone Show

    News Dinosaur entertainment makes it's Queensland Debut

    Biggest Morning Tea a Triumph

    premium_icon Biggest Morning Tea a Triumph

    News Triumph Financial Planning held a seminar as well.

    Meet the Gladstone Author set for international fame

    premium_icon Meet the Gladstone Author set for international fame

    News How you'll be able to meet her at this weekend's book launch.