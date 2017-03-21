BREAKING: 11 roads closed as rain drenches Gladstone

WITH parts of the Gladstone region receiving more than 100mm of rain, roads have been closed.
The message to remember is "if it's flooded forget it".
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads these roads are closed in the Gladstone region:
O'Connor Road, Benaraby - road closed to all traffic
Taragoola Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected
Blackgate Road, Wooderson - road closed to all traffic
Kanes Lane, Calliope - road closed to all traffic
Schilling Lane, River Ranch - road closed to all traffic
Cockeye Road, Calliope - road closed to all traffic
Grayson Road, Burua - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected
Old Ten Chain Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected
Friswell Road, Burua - road closed to all traffic
Sawmill Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected
