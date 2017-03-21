BREAKING: 11 roads closed as rain drenches Gladstone

OVERFLOWING: Nick Kossatch recorded about 75mm at his Boyne Island property last night.

WITH parts of the Gladstone region receiving more than 100mm of rain, roads have been closed.

The message to remember is "if it's flooded forget it".

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads these roads are closed in the Gladstone region:

O'Connor Road, Benaraby - road closed to all traffic

Taragoola Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected

Blackgate Road, Wooderson - road closed to all traffic

Kanes Lane, Calliope - road closed to all traffic

Schilling Lane, River Ranch - road closed to all traffic

Cockeye Road, Calliope - road closed to all traffic

Grayson Road, Burua - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected

Old Ten Chain Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected

Friswell Road, Burua - road closed to all traffic

Sawmill Road, Calliope - hazard, adverse driving conditions, all lanes affected

