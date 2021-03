Emergency crews are on their way to a crash in Mount Tom.

INITIAL 9.56AM: Paramedics are responding to a two-vehicle crash at Mount Tom.

Crews were dispatched to Fingerboard and Lowmead roads at 9.50am.

It is believed all occupants are out of the car but the car is blocking the road.

More to come.