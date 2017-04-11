'New niche': Popular business owner reveals ocean view plans

TANNUM Sands folk will soon have a restaurant where they can take in the ocean views while sipping on cocktails or craft beers.

Jason Faint, owner of popular Gladstone restaurant Rocks@lt is expanding his business to Tannum Sands, opening at 1 Pacific Ave.

There's plenty of work ahead of its opening though, with plans to build a deck and refurnish the restaurant.

The Pacific Ave space is well-known as boasting one of the best views of the ocean for a Tannum Sands business, a close second to the Surf Club.

But that view hasn't been enjoyed since Spanish restaurant Tapas de Vino closed for good late last year.

The residential and commercial building on 1 Pacific Ave Tannum Sands has won a state award for architectural design. Photo Contributed Contributed

Rocks@lt Tannum Sands will be a casual dining restaurant with a beer garden and alfresco dining on the deck.

It's been a vision of Mr Faint's since the start of the year when he started discussions with the landlords of the 1 Pacific Ave block.

Mr Faint said he would only open the Tannum Sands restaurant if he could build a deck to increase the seating and take advantage of the ocean views.

Now with a signed lease, an application is with the Gladstone Regional Council to build a deck stretching out the front doors, and out to the footpath at the side of the block.

He's keen to open by early June, pending council approvals.

"I really want to find a niche market in Boyne Island and Tannum Sands," he said.

"It's going to be a friendly place where people can enjoy craft beers and cocktails, and really get away from all the hustle and bustle."

For six years the keen go-kart racer has searched for the perfect place to open a restaurant in Tannum Sands or Boyne Island.

He considered opening at Breezes in Boyne Island on the river, and also looked into moving into the Pacific Ave space after Lilac Lilly's closed down.

But up until now the timing, agreements and deals haven't been right.

Residents have heard whispers of a restaurant opening, and they might not have too long to wait.

But while preparing the Tannum Sands restaurant, Mr Faint says he's trying not to get too excited.

The self-confessed perfectionist says those feelings won't sink in until his new venture turns into a success.

"It's a fantastic space here," he said.

"But I never get excited about something like this, because you don't know if it's going to work."

Already three people are being trained to work at the Tannum Sands restaurant, and closer to the date more will be employed.

Once he receives approval for the deck it will take six weeks to build.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at weekends, and for lunch and dinner on weekdays.

The restaurant will have the same menu and pricing as Gladstone's Rocks@lt.