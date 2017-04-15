BREAKING: Rescue offshore after boat takes on water

VMR is vital for everyone.

PEOPLE had to be rescued off the coast after their vessel began taking on water this morning.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill spokeswoman said they received a phone call about 8.30am about the situation.

"We put out a call to ask people to help the vessel, which they did,” she said.

"We appreciate everyone's help with the incident.”

VMR then went out to tow the boat back to show, which was about five nautical miles offshore.

The spokeswoman said it could have been a terrible Easter weekend but said there were no injuries.

She said the water had been very busy during the long weekend and the rescue was an important reminder to people to be safe.

"People need to log on and log off and make sure their radios are working,” she said.