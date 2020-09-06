Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.
News

Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Sep 2020 10:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital. 

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

gatton lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say: Does Gladstone need a new book store?

        Premium Content Have your say: Does Gladstone need a new book store?

        News A Gladstone man who started a poll about the potential for a book store in town said he was overwhelmed by the response.

        Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

        Premium Content Turf Club facelift delights Gladstone MP

        News Works undertaken at the Gladstone Turf Club have pleased the Member for Gladstone...

        “Beyond proud”: Mum gushes over daughter’s sacrifice

        Premium Content “Beyond proud”: Mum gushes over daughter’s sacrifice

        News A seven-year-old Gladstone girl said she is donating her hair to a Variety...

        Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        Premium Content Biloela crash expected to cause traffic delays

        News A two-vehicle crash in Biloela is expected to create traffic delays of up to half...