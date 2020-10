A Helicopter has been called to a crash at Tannum Sands on October 10, 2020. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been called to a crash at Lilley’s Beach in Tannum Sands this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the single vehicle rollover at 7.34am.

She said paramedics were treating a teenager for shoulder injuries and had taken pelvic and spinal precautions.

The teen is in a stable condition.

She said the helicopter should arrive very soon.

More to come.