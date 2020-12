A rescue chopper is being sent out to the Swain Reef to assist with a winch rescue. Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter has been tasked to assist with a winch recovery off the coast of Gladstone.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the helicopter had been called to assist with a medical incident on a boat out at sea earlier today.

The Rescue 300 is expected to meet the meet a fishing charter heading in from Swain Reef about 90 nautical miles from Heron Island for a stretcher winch recovery.

More to come.