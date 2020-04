A rescue helicopter has been called to a motorcycle crash at Deepwater.

A RESCUE helicopter is en route to the location of a motorcycle crash at Deepwater.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the scene on Pacific Dr at 2.45 this afternoon.

Paramedics are currently treating one patient for arm injuries.

A QAS spokeswoman said the patient is currently in a stable condition.