BREAKING: Rescue chopper called to help snake bite victim
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a property in the Boyne Valley in Central Queensland where a man was bitten on the hand by a snake on Friday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private property on Gentle Annie Road just before 11am.
The QAS spokesman said the male victim was in a stable condition and would most likely be transported to a hospital.
An initial report from the scene indicated the snake was the venomous red-bellied black snake.
More to come.