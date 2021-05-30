Menu
Man flown to hospital after falling off horse

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
30th May 2021 10:52 AM
UPDATE 11.24am:

A man was flown to hospital after falling off a horse at Mount Alma on Sunday morning. 

Queensland Ambulance and a rescue helicopter were called to a private property at 8.57am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was reportedly in his 50s and has sustained facial injuries as a result of the fall.

She said the man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital via rescue helicopter in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 10.15am:

A rescue helicopter and paramedics are on scene at Mount Alma after a man has reportedly fallen from a horse on Sunday morning.

Queensland Ambulance and a rescue helicopter were called to a private property at 8.57am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was reportedly in his 50s and has sustained facial injuries as a result of the fall.

She said crews were preparing the man for flight to the nearest hospital.

More to come.

