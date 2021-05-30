Man flown to hospital after falling off horse
UPDATE 11.24am:
A man was flown to hospital after falling off a horse at Mount Alma on Sunday morning.
Queensland Ambulance and a rescue helicopter were called to a private property at 8.57am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was reportedly in his 50s and has sustained facial injuries as a result of the fall.
She said the man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital via rescue helicopter in a stable condition.
INITIAL 10.15am:
She said crews were preparing the man for flight to the nearest hospital.
