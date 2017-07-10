PHOTOS, VIDEO: Man 'critical' after suspected stabbing

Emergency services have responded to reports of a stabbing in Gladstone.

What we know

Emergency service crews were called to a suspected stabbing on Auckland St around 6.45pm.

A crime scene has been established with police tape around the unit at 251 Auckland St and surrounding footpath.

The 23-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition.

Police officers and a police dog are searching the area around Auckland St.

UPDATE 8.43pm:

A Queensland Police spokesperson has confirmed the 23-year-old man taken to Gladstone Hospital tonight is in a critical condition.

The man was taken to hospital from an Auckland St property where there was an assault that allegedly involved a stabbing.

Meanwhile police crews remain at the property and are searching the streets.

Man reportedly stabbed in Gladstone : Police crews are searching the area surrounding an Auckland St property where there has been a suspected stabbing.

UPDATE 7.25pm:

THE 23-year-old man with a suspected stab wound to his chest has been loaded into an ambulance and has left an Auckland St unit complex.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to the Gladstone Hospital.

People who know the young man have arrived visibly upset and anguished.

The ambulance left the scene a short time ago while paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man.

The property is now guarded by police tape.

Multiple police crews remain at the scene.

UPDATE 7.13pm:

NEIGHBOURS have gathered outside on Auckland St while paramedics work on a young man lying on a driveway, allegedly suffering a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics appear to be performing CPR on the 23-year-old man.

A policeman with a sniffer dog was at the scene earlier, but have since dashed down Auckland St.

EARLIER 6.54pm:

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an Auckland St property where there are reports a man has been stabbed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it is alleged a 23-year-old man has suffered a stab wound on the left side of his chest.

Four police crews and three ambulances are at the scene of 251 Auckland St.