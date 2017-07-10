PHOTOS, VIDEO: Man 'critical' after suspected stabbing

What we know
Emergency service crews were called to a suspected stabbing on Auckland St around 6.45pm.
A crime scene has been established with police tape around the unit at 251 Auckland St and surrounding footpath.
The 23-year-old man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition.
Police officers and a police dog are searching the area around Auckland St.
UPDATE 8.43pm:
A Queensland Police spokesperson has confirmed the 23-year-old man taken to Gladstone Hospital tonight is in a critical condition.
The man was taken to hospital from an Auckland St property where there was an assault that allegedly involved a stabbing.
Meanwhile police crews remain at the property and are searching the streets.
UPDATE 7.25pm:
THE 23-year-old man with a suspected stab wound to his chest has been loaded into an ambulance and has left an Auckland St unit complex.
A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson confirmed the man was taken to the Gladstone Hospital.
People who know the young man have arrived visibly upset and anguished.
The ambulance left the scene a short time ago while paramedics continued to perform CPR on the man.
The property is now guarded by police tape.
Multiple police crews remain at the scene.
UPDATE 7.13pm:
NEIGHBOURS have gathered outside on Auckland St while paramedics work on a young man lying on a driveway, allegedly suffering a stab wound to his chest.
Paramedics appear to be performing CPR on the 23-year-old man.
A policeman with a sniffer dog was at the scene earlier, but have since dashed down Auckland St.
EARLIER 6.54pm:
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an Auckland St property where there are reports a man has been stabbed.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said it is alleged a 23-year-old man has suffered a stab wound on the left side of his chest.
Four police crews and three ambulances are at the scene of 251 Auckland St.