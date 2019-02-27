Menu
LOOKOUT: Mackay Police are trying to apprehend alleged car thieves
Breaking

BREAKING: Reports of vehicle stolen at knife point

Ashley Pillhofer
by
27th Feb 2019 6:27 PM

UPDATE 6.50PM: A POLICE spokeswoman confirmed a car found dumped in a paddock was stolen. 

 

She said if the car was the vehicle was involved in a reported armed robbery earlier today police may employ dogs to help apprehend any offenders.  

UPDATE 6.33PM: TWO police crews are on the scene at Stockroute Road after a car was reportedly stolen at knifepoint. 

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed a third crew was working to help apprehend the two people allegedly involved in the offence. 

The stolen vehicle was last seen on Stockroute Road travelling in the direction of Boundary Road. 

The spokeswoman was unable to confirm is crews were using stingers in efforts to stop the vehicle. 

INITIAL: POLICE are reportedly setting up stingers in an effort to apprehend two people who allegedly stole a car near Te Kowai.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed crews were investigating a stolen car.

There are reports that one of two people is possibly armed with a knife.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Boundary Road.

More to come.

