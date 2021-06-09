Menu
Fire and Emergency Services QFES generic. Picture: Lillian Watkins
News

UPDATE: Firefighters attend Gladstone washing machine fire

Lachlan Berlin
9th Jun 2021 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
UPDATE, 1.50pm:

Firefighters have extinguished a 'well involved' washing machine fire in Gladstone on Wednesday.

A QFES spokeswoman said it was extinguished very quickly after they arrived at the Squire Street, Toolooa address after 1.15pm on June 9.

"We're just doing some ventilation of the premises now," the spokeswoman said.

 

EARLIER:

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has received reports of a house fire in Toolooa in Gladstone's south.
A QFES spokeswoman said one crew is on their way to Squire Street.

It's understood the initial reports came through just after 1pm on June 9.

