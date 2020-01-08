Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Environment

Girl bitten by shark in Central Queensland

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
8th Jan 2020 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the primary school-aged girl sustained a leg laceration from the potential minor shark bite while swimming in the Coral Sea off Yeppoon around 5.30pm.

A rescue helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue are assisting.

It is the second time a rescue helicopter has been called to the island in just over a week, after a man had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed ray.

On December 30 the man in his mid-30s was flown from the island to Gladstone Hospital after he received minor injuries to his hands and knee.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks north west island queensland ambulance service shark bite
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone

        premium_icon Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone

        News A rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he was bitten by a shark this afternoon.

        New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        premium_icon New station to enhance volunteer fireys’ capabilities

        News A new building will be constructed for the brigade and feature a training room...

        Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        premium_icon Golden Guitar winners headed to Boyne Valley

        Entertainment The Boyne Valley Country Music Campout is back on and more than half the tickets...

        ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        premium_icon ‘You haven’t got a choice’: Dairy farmer’s drought struggles

        News A Miriam Vale dairy farmer of 56 years says he has never seen the town the way it...