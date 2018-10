Firefighters are currently at the council chambers to investigate reports of a gas smell.

Firefighters are currently at the council chambers to investigate reports of a gas smell. Matt Taylor

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is currently investigating a report of a strong smell of gas near the council chambers on Goondoon Street.

Two fire crews and police are currently on the scene, and are still investigating the source of the smell.

Police have closed off one end of Goondoon Street near the chambers.

More to come.