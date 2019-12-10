Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Breaking

Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 6:01 PM | Updated: 7:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

central highlands region dog attack editors pick queensland ambuiance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        premium_icon Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        News UPDATE: Gladstone Police are calling for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information

        ‘Barra tragic’ catches elusive $1k Hook Up fish

        premium_icon ‘Barra tragic’ catches elusive $1k Hook Up fish

        News The Hook Up volunteer has caught the first pink tagged barramundi - and on his...

        ‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

        premium_icon ‘Hundreds’ of milkshake flavour combinations at new store

        News The newly opened Calliope store encourages customers to combine milkshake flavours...

        Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        premium_icon Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        News The short-term facility provides key health support to help patients.