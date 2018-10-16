Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHFIRE: Reported between the Bruce Highway and Old Bruce Highway near Calliope.
BUSHFIRE: Reported between the Bruce Highway and Old Bruce Highway near Calliope. David Nielsen
Breaking

Bushfire contained near Calliope

Mark Zita
by
16th Oct 2018 1:30 PM

UPDATE 1:57pm: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises the fire near Calliope is now under control.

EARLIER: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are currently on the scene of a bushfire between the Bruce Highway and the Old Bruce Highway in Calliope.

They report there is currently no threat to property at this time, but advise residents near the scene to close all doors and windows. 

If residents are concerned for their safety, they are advised to dial 000 immediately.

Motorists are also advised by the QFES to drive with caution and to the conditions.

More details to come.

Top Stories

    NEW CLINIC: High-tech MRI craned in as service relocates

    premium_icon NEW CLINIC: High-tech MRI craned in as service relocates

    News Those needing an MRI scan may be able to access bulk-billing in the near future.

    How thrifty couple slashed grocery bill to $50

    How thrifty couple slashed grocery bill to $50

    News They have ten tips to help you do the same.

    Gladstone breakfast to help change Queensland women's lives

    Gladstone breakfast to help change Queensland women's lives

    News Buy your tickets now to this Friday's event.

    Accused teen stabber had two victims: Police

    premium_icon Accused teen stabber had two victims: Police

    News Magistrate denies bail for teen accused of nightclub stabbing

    Local Partners