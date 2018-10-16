Bushfire contained near Calliope

BUSHFIRE: Reported between the Bruce Highway and Old Bruce Highway near Calliope.

BUSHFIRE: Reported between the Bruce Highway and Old Bruce Highway near Calliope. David Nielsen

UPDATE 1:57pm: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises the fire near Calliope is now under control.

EARLIER: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) are currently on the scene of a bushfire between the Bruce Highway and the Old Bruce Highway in Calliope.

They report there is currently no threat to property at this time, but advise residents near the scene to close all doors and windows.

If residents are concerned for their safety, they are advised to dial 000 immediately.

Motorists are also advised by the QFES to drive with caution and to the conditions.

More details to come.